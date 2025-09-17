Baron Wealth Management LLC Sells 83 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Baron Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $645.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.56. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $688.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $607.69 and its 200 day moving average is $516.54.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.44.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 406 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.96, for a total transaction of $263,883.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,098.52. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.53, for a total value of $787,836.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,034,299.71. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

