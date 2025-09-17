9,982 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. $SU Bought by Baron Wealth Management LLC

Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 38,921 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 39,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 107,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,729,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,065 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SU opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.35%.The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.4135 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.77%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

