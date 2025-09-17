Leibman Financial Services Inc. Buys 513 Shares of Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,107,000 after purchasing an additional 90,367 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Progyny news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $55,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,843.12. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,522.04. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,895 shares of company stock valued at $179,311 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 target price on Progyny in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Leerink Partners raised Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Progyny from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Progyny from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Progyny had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Progyny has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

