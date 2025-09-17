Baron Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Sony Corporation $SONY

Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sony by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SONY opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. Sony Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $174.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45.

Sony ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $189.90 earnings per share. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

