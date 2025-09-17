Genuine Parts Company $GPC Shares Sold by Leibman Financial Services Inc.

Leibman Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for about 2.3% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,449,000 after buying an additional 2,461,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,974,000 after buying an additional 498,469 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 20,194.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 476,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,749,000 after buying an additional 473,975 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,646,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,860,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $139.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $144.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.53.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

