Baron Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,049 Shares of Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,049 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 65.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 116,833.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.
Vodafone Group Price Performance
VOD opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.65. Vodafone Group PLC has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.06.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
