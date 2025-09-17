Seneca House Advisors Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Simplify MBS ETF $MTBA

Seneca House Advisors lessened its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,010 shares during the quarter. Simplify MBS ETF accounts for 1.2% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTBA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,757,000 after purchasing an additional 346,809 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,092,000 after purchasing an additional 316,987 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,492,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 175,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 705,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,387,000 after purchasing an additional 124,842 shares in the last quarter.
Simplify MBS ETF Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of MTBA stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. Simplify MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.99.
Simplify MBS ETF Profile
The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.
