Leibman Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Leibman Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 190.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,081,000 after buying an additional 816,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after buying an additional 306,628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 649,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52,939 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 54,448.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 543,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,054,000 after purchasing an additional 542,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 51.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 175,372 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total value of $385,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,994 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,514.64. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $503.18 per share, with a total value of $100,636.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,320.80. The trade was a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.25.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY stock opened at $561.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $517.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.47. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.42 and a 52-week high of $565.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

