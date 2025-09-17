UBS Group AG $UBS is Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH’s Largest Position

Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH lifted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 74.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 995,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Group accounts for 56.5% of Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $33,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 12,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 12,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.21%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

