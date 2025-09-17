Leibman Financial Services Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Leibman Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.8% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $270.92 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.15 and its 200-day moving average is $232.06. The firm has a market cap of $151.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.13.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

