Seneca House Advisors Invests $206,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Seneca House Advisors acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 292 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westbourne Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Balefire LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at $86,463,679.48. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,176,283.79. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $665.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $786.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $732.17 and a 200-day moving average of $633.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $793.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

