Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD is Seneca House Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Seneca House Advisors increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,715 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust makes up approximately 4.6% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Seneca House Advisors owned about 0.16% of Starwood Property Trust worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,039,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,693,000 after acquiring an additional 147,495 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 66,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE STWD opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 20.58%.The firm had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

