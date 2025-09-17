SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB Shares Sold by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of CWB opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.91. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $89.29.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

