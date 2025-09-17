Vistra (NYSE:VST) CEO James Burke Sells 21,374 Shares

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) CEO James Burke sold 21,374 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $4,335,502.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 220,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,634,739.16. The trade was a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $209.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.77. The company has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.33. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $88.89 and a 12-month high of $217.90.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fogel Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fogel Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Melius began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.43.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

