Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.4% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 29.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.7% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 383,988 shares in the company, valued at $26,955,957.60. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 14,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $980,140.00. Following the sale, the director owned 48,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,370. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,351 shares of company stock worth $4,700,630. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.8%

TMHC opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.