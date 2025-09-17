Czech National Bank Increases Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $14,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average of $68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.12.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

