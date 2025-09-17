Beacon Financial Group Buys 1,300 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

