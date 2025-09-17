Czech National Bank Has $19.12 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $19,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $390.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.14.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,432.22. The trade was a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 2.5%

RCL opened at $321.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.01 and a twelve month high of $366.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $336.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.