Czech National Bank Raises Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $12,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 409.5% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 40,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 32,448 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.63 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

