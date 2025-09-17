MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 4,903 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $56,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,261,243.20. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,625,634 shares of company stock valued at $248,926,404 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.28.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $170.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.91 billion, a PE ratio of 567.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

