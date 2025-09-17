Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,400 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bonterra Resources Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of BONXF stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Bonterra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.