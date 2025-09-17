Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,400 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bonterra Resources Trading Down 3.6%
Shares of BONXF stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Bonterra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bonterra Resources
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.