Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,200 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

Shares of BNDSY stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Banco de Sabadell Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0976 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 479.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Banco de Sabadell’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.