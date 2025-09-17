Short Interest in AU Optronics Corp (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Declines By 27.6%

AU Optronics Corp (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 629,800 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 870,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 146,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 146,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AU Optronics Trading Down 1.7%

OTCMKTS:AUOTY opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. AU Optronics has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

AU Optronics Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.0837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 189.0%.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

