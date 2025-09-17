Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Trading Down 7.6% – What’s Next?

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Free Report) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 182 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.57). 95,565 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 56,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203.50 ($2.78).

Alkemy Capital Investments Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,141.98 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 204.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -41.61, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Alkemy Capital Investments Company Profile

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

Featured Articles

