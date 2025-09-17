Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF) Short Interest Update

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,158,500 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the August 15th total of 1,691,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,585.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,585.0 days.

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Stock Performance

Bumrungrad Hospital Public stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Bumrungrad Hospital Public has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88.

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Profile

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited owns and operates healthcare-related entities in Thailand and internationally. It operates allergy, arrhythmia, behavioral health, breast, home service, heart valve, robotic surgery, rehabilitation, children's, colorectal surgery, complex coronary artery intervention, cornea transplant, dental, diagnostic, dialysis, digestive disease, ear, nose, throat, emergency, endocrinology, diabetes, expatriate liaison, eye, fertility, gastrointestinal motility, health screening, holistic wound care, horizon regional cancer, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, nephrology, neuroscience, orthopedics, perinatal, plastic surgery, pulmonary, refractive surgery, robotic scoliosis, skin, sports medicine and joint, surgery, travel medicine, urology, scientific wellness, skin and aesthetic, and women's centers.

