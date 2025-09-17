Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF) Short Interest Update

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,158,500 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the August 15th total of 1,691,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,585.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,585.0 days.
Bumrungrad Hospital Public Stock Performance
Bumrungrad Hospital Public stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Bumrungrad Hospital Public has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88.
Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Profile
