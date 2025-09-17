Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Trading Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 250,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 440% from the average daily volume of 46,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Adamera Minerals Stock Up 33.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08.

About Adamera Minerals

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

