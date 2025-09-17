Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 250,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 440% from the average daily volume of 46,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Adamera Minerals Stock Up 33.3%

The company has a market cap of C$2.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.

About Adamera Minerals

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

