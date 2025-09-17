P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 41,600 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the August 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 416.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 416.0 days.

P/F Bakkafrost Stock Up 18.4%

Shares of BKFKF opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. P/F Bakkafrost has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21.

About P/F Bakkafrost

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Fishmeal, Fish Oil and Fish Feed; Freshwater FO; Freshwater SCT; Farming FO; Farming SCT; Services; and Sales & Other.

