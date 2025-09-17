Benjamin Fowke III Sells 5,000 Shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $115.36.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.American Electric Power’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,467,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,057,000 after purchasing an additional 197,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,516,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,869,000 after purchasing an additional 653,712 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in American Electric Power by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,144,000 after buying an additional 4,323,569 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,130,000 after buying an additional 4,570,941 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,532,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.