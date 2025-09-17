Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Update

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,053,300 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the August 15th total of 3,037,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,844.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,844.3 days.

Asahi Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBRF opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Asahi Group has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $14.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.

Asahi Group Company Profile

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

