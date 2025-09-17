The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 932 ($12.72) and last traded at GBX 926.89 ($12.65), with a volume of 1219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 925 ($12.63).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of £716.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,358.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 869.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 792.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust news, insider Simon Davis acquired 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 838 per share, with a total value of £7,500.10. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The Trust aims to pursue long-term capital growth principally through investment in medium to smaller sized Japanese companies which are believed to have above average prospects for growth. We invest in a spread of 40–70 companies, predominantly medium and smaller sized, that we believe offer good growth opportunities.

Growth may come from innovative business models, disrupting traditional Japanese practices or market opportunities, such as growth from overseas.

We aim to take a three to five year view and the Trust is managed by looking at the underlying investments rather than the benchmark which is TOPIX total return.

