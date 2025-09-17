Q3 EPS Forecast for Diamondback Energy Lowered by Analyst

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $12.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $228.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.39.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock opened at $138.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.14. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $200.47.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5,748.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 448,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,498,000 after acquiring an additional 440,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at $14,586,306. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

