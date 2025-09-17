Ferguson FY2025 EPS Estimate Increased by William Blair

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Ferguson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 16th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.94 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.51. The consensus estimate for Ferguson’s current full-year earnings is $9.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ferguson’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FERG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

FERG opened at $231.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.62 and its 200 day moving average is $197.11. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $243.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 29.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 4.1% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter worth about $7,381,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 39.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

