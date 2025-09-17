Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Stronger Earnings for nLight

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of nLight in a report issued on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.45). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for nLight’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for nLight’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get nLight alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LASR. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on nLight from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on nLight from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.42.

nLight Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of LASR opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. nLight has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 5.63.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. nLight had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 21.66%.The company had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. nLight has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 15,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $443,876.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,381,545 shares in the company, valued at $68,683,757.80. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 3,588 shares of nLight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $106,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 265,418 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,877.14. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,219 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nLight

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in nLight by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in nLight by 1,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in nLight by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in nLight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in nLight by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nLight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.