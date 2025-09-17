Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SYNA. Barclays initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Synaptics Price Performance

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $72.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.79. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.The business had revenue of $282.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.490-1.690 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 220.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

