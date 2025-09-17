Q3 EPS Forecast for Advance Auto Parts Reduced by Analyst

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-2.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.52 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.03.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.06. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 210,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 455.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 48,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $45,996.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,876 shares in the company, valued at $479,183.52. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently -15.70%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

