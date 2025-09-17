Q3 Earnings Estimate for NOV Issued By Capital One Financial

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of NOV in a report issued on Monday, September 15th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get NOV alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NOV. Susquehanna set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NOV and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE:NOV opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NOV has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $17.12.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. NOV has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in NOV during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NOV during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in NOV during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in NOV during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in NOV by 119.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. NOV’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.