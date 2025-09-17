Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.44 million, a PE ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 2.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $43.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.60). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 0.46%.The firm had revenue of $557.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarun Lal bought 8,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $251,955.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,955.60. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 442.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,427.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3,974.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 292.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

