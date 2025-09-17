Seaport Res Ptn Cuts Earnings Estimates for Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a report released on Monday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.77. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STLD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD opened at $139.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.05. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.07%.The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,103,000 after acquiring an additional 148,719 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,371.98. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

