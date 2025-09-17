Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

RYAN opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average is $65.82. Ryan Specialty has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $855.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In related news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan acquired 276,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,340,706.56. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 13,699,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,205,874.56. The trade was a 2.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

