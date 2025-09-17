Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BSVN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank7 from $50.50 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank7 from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of BSVN stock opened at $47.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $453.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Bank7 had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 31.99%.The company had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Analysts expect that Bank7 will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $89,402.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 75,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,224.38. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 13,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $645,826.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 286,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,131,422.48. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,416 shares of company stock valued at $806,150 in the last ninety days. 41.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank7 by 11.4% in the second quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 467,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 47,697 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lions Management LLC raised its position in Bank7 by 9.4% in the second quarter. Twin Lions Management LLC now owns 349,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 29,921 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Bank7 by 113.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 63,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank7 by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank7 in the second quarter worth about $2,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

