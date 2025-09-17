Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) versus Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF – Get Free Report) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Viewtran Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Upwork shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Viewtran Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Viewtran Group and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viewtran Group N/A N/A N/A Upwork 31.75% 44.83% 20.55%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viewtran Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Upwork 0 4 8 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viewtran Group and Upwork, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Upwork has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.16%. Given Upwork’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than Viewtran Group.

Risk & Volatility

Viewtran Group has a beta of -1.9, meaning that its share price is 290% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upwork has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viewtran Group and Upwork”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viewtran Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Upwork $769.33 million 2.95 $215.59 million $1.74 9.83

Upwork has higher revenue and earnings than Viewtran Group.

Summary

Upwork beats Viewtran Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viewtran Group

(Get Free Report)

Viewtran Group, Inc. provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It offers software development and technical deployment services; and hardware, software, and technical services. The company was formerly known as Cogo Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viewtran Group, Inc. in November 2013. Viewtran Group, Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company’s work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Payroll and Upwork Enterprise, as well as managed and escrow services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Viewtran Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewtran Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.