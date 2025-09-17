Zacks Research Upgrades United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) to “Strong-Buy”

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,171,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 196.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 925,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,583,000 after purchasing an additional 613,790 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 20.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,544,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 436,680 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 20.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,433,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,666,000 after purchasing an additional 415,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 242,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

