Planet Image International (NASDAQ:YIBO) & Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Head to Head Review

Planet Image International (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) and Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Planet Image International and Immersion”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Image International $149.83 million 0.50 $7.11 million N/A N/A Immersion $33.92 million 6.77 $90.07 million $2.78 2.55

Profitability

Immersion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Planet Image International.

This table compares Planet Image International and Immersion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Image International N/A N/A N/A Immersion 7.31% 21.53% 8.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Planet Image International and Immersion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Image International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Immersion 0 0 2 0 3.00

Immersion has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 72.78%. Given Immersion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Immersion is more favorable than Planet Image International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.6% of Immersion shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Immersion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Planet Image International has a beta of 3.89, meaning that its stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immersion has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Immersion beats Planet Image International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Image International

(Get Free Report)

Planet Image International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells compatible toner cartridges on a white-label or third-party brand basis in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also sells branded products through online sales channels under the TrueImage, CoolToner, and AZtech brands. It serves wholesalers, dealers, and retail customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Xinyu, China. Planet Image International Limited operates as a subsidiary of Aster Excellent Limited.

About Immersion

(Get Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses. It serves markets, including mobility, gaming, automotive, virtual and augmented reality, and wearables, as well as residential, commercial, and industrial Internet of Things. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

