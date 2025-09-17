Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $89.23 on Monday. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $734,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

