Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) & Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Head to Head Analysis

3.6% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freedom Financial and Commercial National Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom Financial $66.41 million 1.25 $4.71 million $0.60 19.42 Commercial National Financial $17.37 million 1.32 $1.84 million $0.64 12.50

Profitability

Freedom Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial. Commercial National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freedom Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Freedom Financial and Commercial National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom Financial 6.54% 5.21% 0.40% Commercial National Financial 10.67% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Freedom Financial has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commercial National Financial beats Freedom Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freedom Financial



Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services. It also provides business term, personal, and mortgage loans; commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgage and small business lending services; home equity lines; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers treasury management, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, ACH, and wire transfer services; business valuation, bank-at-work, and merchant services; and prestige banking services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Commercial National Financial



Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, such as home-equity, personal lines of credit, personal, and automobile loans, as well as residential and construction mortgages; and commercial loans, term loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers other services, including automatic teller machine access/debit card, online banking, mobile banking, and online bill payment services; and direct deposit/payroll processing and night depository services. Further, it provides asset management and trust services comprising trust and estate, investment management, and cash management services, as well as retirement products. The company operates a network of nine community offices with facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, North Huntingdon, Unity Township, and West Newton. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

