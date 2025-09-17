Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. Exelixis accounts for 3.1% of Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Exelixis by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 129.0% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 900.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EXEL. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.06.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

