VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL Shares Purchased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 111,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,916,000 after buying an additional 120,975 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1497 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

