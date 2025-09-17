Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONEFree Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 209,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83,361 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,477,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONE opened at $300.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $300.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

