Thrive Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,823 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,961,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 380,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,143,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,890,000 after purchasing an additional 324,478 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $190.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.99. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

